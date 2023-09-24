The Project

New Report Shows Vast Majority Of NFTs Are Now Worthless

It’s been two years since the NFT trend swept up celebrities and artists but unfortunately for 23 million people, they are holding worthless investments.

When first introduced, they were seen as the newest rage in tech which saw major celebrities, like Jake Paul and Justin Bieber, get involved, and have now been declared worthless.

According to a new report by dappGambl that reviewed data from NFT Scan and CoinMarketCaP, 69,785 out of 73,257 NFT collections have a market cap of 0 Ether. This has left 95% of those left holding their NFT collections, or 23 million people, with worthless investments.

A form of crypto assets, NFTs are a non-fungible token that is used to certify ownership and authenticity of a digital file including an image, video or text.

NFTs began to gain major traction back in March 2021 after crypto entrepreneur Sina Estavi made headlines after he purchased a $2.9 million NFT.

The former first lady Melania Trump launched her own NFT collection in December of 2021 named ‘Melania’s Vision’ which included limited edition digital artworks of her eyes.

The downward market shift surrounding NFTs, “underscores the need for careful due diligence before making any purchases, especially one of high value”, the report said.

“This daunting reality should serve as a sobering check on the euphoria that has often surrounded the NFT space. Amid stories of digital art pieces selling for millions and overnight success stories, it is easy to overlook the fact that the market is fraught with pitfalls and potential losses,” it added.

