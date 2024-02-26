New Report Recommends Massive Shake Up To HELP Debt Scheme

But now the growing cost of student debt is crippling many workers, and a new report says something’s got to give.

For Alana Fraser, logging onto My Gov to check her student debt, is a terrifying experience.

She’s one of 3 million Aussies whose student loans shot up by more than seven per cent last year, all because HELP debts - formerly known as HECS - are tied to our skyrocketing inflation rates.

Now, a new report is recommending a shake up which would see some students like Alana save around $1,000 a year.

The report also recommends Banning banks from analysing HELP debt in mortgage applications, better financial support for low income students, and paying for compulsory placements, with many medical and teaching students forced to give up paid work to finish their degrees .

The report says Australia should be aiming to get more of us into tafe or uni.

The goal is to have 80 per cent of working age Aussies tertiary educated by 2050.

So what will it take to lure more Aussies into higher education, and give struggling students a break?

President of the National Union of Students Ngaire Bogemann told The Project students are falling into poverty in pursuit of a degree.

“Students these days are doing it tougher than ever,” Bogemann said.

“They’re being forced every day to make a choice between the food they put on the table, the roof they put over their head and the education that’ll get them into the career that they want in the future.”

Bogemann said compulsory placements are compounding the difficulty of trying to complete tertiary studies.

“Placements are a major barrier for a lot of students,” Bogemann said, adding “for students what this means is having to forgo paid work, resorting to odd jobs for neighbours, friends and families, because they are completing full time work at unpaid rates.”

“This is putting them in financial stress, it’s having an undue impact on their mental health.”