New Report Finds Welfare Recipients Are Hardest Hit By Rising Rents

The Anglicare Rental Affordability Snapshot has found welfare recipients are hardest hit by the rental increases.

The rental crisis continues to blow out as fewer properties are available for lease in the nation’s capitals compared to last year.

The national rental vacancy rate dropped to 1.5 per cent, while the rent prices have risen by 11 per cent.

The report found that people who rely on welfare support, including parents who rely on those welfare payments, are hardest hit by the rental crisis.

According to PropTrack’s quarterly Rental Report, the total supply of rentals for the March 2023 quarter was down 18.3 per cent year-on-year.

Director of Economic Research for PropTrack and the author of the report, Cameron Kusher, said, “The challenges for renters are being exacerbated by the fact that higher interest rates have reduced borrowing capacities.”

“This is making it harder for renters to transition into first-home buyers and more difficult for investors to purchase properties, restricting rental supply.

He also explained that the “rapid rebound in migration” has also blown out the competition for rental properties.

Welfare recipients are the hardest hit by this rental crisis. A single mother with three children, Angela, receives income support and works part-time, and is struggling to find an affordable place to live after her rent was increased by $75.

“They want to get rid of me, I think, because I have struggled a few times to make rent. The way I budget is rent and food, even the food budget, it’s not only the amount of money it allowed and now the food.”

When asked how she was surviving, Finch told The Project, “We’re not. We’re actually not surviving. We’re treading water.”

“It’s not survival. We’re barely existing. The next thing is my kids don’t have food.”