New Report Finds One In Three Businesses Are Manipulating Online Reviews

A new report from the consumer watchdog has found that one in three businesses analysed were manipulating their online reviews by having negative reviews removed and posting fabricated positive reviews.

The ACCC sweep analysed 137 businesses by reviewing online reviews, Facebook ratings, online testimonials and other third-party platforms.

The ACCC found the sectors most likely to have misleading or fake reviews were household appliances and electronics, beauty products, and home improvement and household products and services. 

Sectors with the lowest proportion of misleading reviews were health products, and restaurants.

The report found a number of businesses engaging with third-party professional reviewers and removalists to maintain a positive online presence. 

Third-party services direct customers with positive experiences to post reviews, while instructing those with negative experiences to contact the business directly. 

ACCC Acting Chair Catriona Lowe said the misleading reviews were causing “considerable harm” to customers who rely on reviews to help inform their purchasing. 

Consumers looking to spot a fake positive review are advised to be conscious of whether the business has a spike in reviews over a short period of time, if they are written by the same reviewer and if the comments are generic and lacking specific details about the business or product.

