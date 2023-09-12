The Project

New Report Discovers The Average Aussie Diet Does Not Have Enough Veggies In It

The CSIRO has released a report exposing that the average Australian diet consists of too many junk foods and not enough fruits and vegetables.

Bad news, people, we’ve barely scraped a pass mark on our diet report card.

Since 2015, CSIRO scientists have been surveying more than 235,000 adults, assessing the quantity, quality and variety of foods consumed.

And they found only 20 per cent of us eat enough veggies. Alcohol, takeaway, cake and biscuits dominate our diets.

So, while we should be eating within the Australian Dietary Guidelines, we’re not.

The report looked at nine factors, including quantity, quality and variety of foods eaten.

“Diets are often influenced by what’s cheaper, what’s accessible and easy for people as well as what tastes good,” Dr Gilly Hendrie from the CSIRO told The Project.

And work definitely impacts what we eat. According to the data, construction workers and real estate agents are among the occupations with the worst diets, while retirees, personal trainers and researchers ate the best.

The report also found that women have only slightly better diets than men, on average scoring 56 out of 100, compared to 53 out of 100.

Dietitian Sophie Rindfleish suggested using frozen vegetables, tinned beans and prepackaged salads as a way to boost your veggie intake.

Smoothies are another great way to sneak in some extra vegetables. “I love putting frozen zucchini in my smoothies.

I know it sounds like such a dietitian thing to do, but it honestly tastes great, cannot even notice that it’s in there.

“Otherwise, the classic baby spinach and that kind of thing is awesome as well.”

