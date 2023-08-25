New Queensland Law Will Allow Children To Be Imprisoned In Adult Watchhouse

Children as young as 10 and older can be locked up after a raft of new laws were introduced on Wednesday, leaving many youths with fewer rights than farm animals.

The state's efforts to override the Human Rights Act were introduced without any warning and came as a response to the overflowing youth detention centres after the government made breach of bail an offence for children.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has insisted that the change is a three-year short-term fix.

The watchhouses where these children will be remanded are designed to hold adults for no more than 48 hours. However, some children have been held for up to 40 days and under the new laws, their imprisonment can be indefinite.

As expected, human rights advocates are disgusted by the new law, but Queensland police say it's a necessity amidst a youth crime wave that saw Queenslanders hit the streets in protest earlier this week.

Scott McDougal, a member of the Queensland Human Rights Commission, had this to say about the new laws and what effect they will have on the children who are detained, "Putting a child in those circumstances to traumatise them and then sending them off to a youth detention centre for a few months is not an effective way to reduce crime, they come out traumatised and more likely to commit offences.

"If anything, it is endangering community safety by allowing watchhouses to be misused; they are not built for this purpose."