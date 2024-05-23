New Portrait Of Princess Kate Slammed By The Public

The portrait of the Princess of Wales by British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor depicts Kate in a white floor-length gown at the first state banquet of King Charles III’s reign in 2022.

Kate did not sit for the painting, with artist Uzor instead researching thousands of images of the princess to inform her work.

Uzor expressed admiration for the Princess of Wales, telling Tatler “She has really risen up to her role – she was born for this. She carries herself with such dignity, elegance and grace.”

The princess's recent cancer diagnosis also informed the painting, with Usor saying all her portraits are “made up of layers of a personality, constructed from everything I can find about them,” adding that the video in which Kate addressed the diagnosis showed “a moment of dealing with something difficult, speaking from the heart, having the courage to tackle it head-on”.

Despite the positive sentiment behind the painting, people online were not impressed by the portrait, calling it “dreadful”, “awful” and “disrespectful”.

“Why would you commission such a crappy portrait? It looks like something a high school kid would produce,” wrote one particularly unimpressed person on X, with another saying, “Holy crap, That is awful. I thought it was a parody!”

The portrait wasn’t just divisive online, with Alastair Sooke, the chief art critic of the Daily Telegraph, called the portrait "jaw-hits-the-floor bad".

It comes after King Charles III unveiled his own controversial portrait earlier this month.