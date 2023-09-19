New Poll Reveals One In Three Shoppers Cheat Supermarket Self-Serve Checkouts

The poll conducted by CouponBirds in the UK found that 38 per cent of those surveyed have “uplifted” goods. “Uplifting” products is when you scan a cheaper item but place a more expensive item of a similar weight in your bag instead so the scales at the checkouts aren’t triggered.

71% said that the cost-of-living crisis is the reason why they chose to “uplift” goods.

Fruit and vegetables were the goods most frequently uplifted (63 per cent), followed by baby essentials (51 per cent) and then hygiene products (47 per cent).

Recently, supermarket giant Coles rolled out body cameras for all staff to wear in a bid to combat shoplifting.

“It’s important to note that the majority of customers do the right thing in-store. Measures like this are for the ones who don’t,” a Coles spokesperson said in a statement.

“The safety of our team members and customers is our top priority, and we have a range of security measures in place to reduce theft from our stores, including security personnel and surveillance technologies such as CCTV.

“Body-worn cameras only record once activated. If a team member feels unsafe in a situation, they can turn on their body camera and will inform the customer that they are turning it on for safety.”

Woolworths has also added automatic gates on their self-serve checkouts that only open if the customers have paid for their goods.

The gates are prompted by rooftop sensors that track customers using self-serve checkouts and are currently being trialled in a select number of stores.

At the time, Woolworths spokesperson Mark van den Bosch demonstrated how the gates work on 7 News.

“We’ve seen an increased activity of non-paying customers,” van den Bosch told 7 News.

“We continue to look at additional measures that will help reduce retail crime; however, we do understand that most customers do the right thing at the checkout.”