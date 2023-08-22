New Poll Indicates Australians Want Rental Caps and Freezes

44 per cent support annual rental increases, but only if they're pegged to inflation.

34 per cent say rent should be fixed until 'economic conditions improve'.

People struggling financially are more likely to support a freeze, while people feeling secure favoured price hikes linked to inflation.

Overall, half of all renters were for a total rent freeze.

Although some results suggest it may sound like a great idea, others say it could make matters worse.

Housing has been the source of tension between the government and the Greens.

On Tuesday, Greens leader Adam Bandt urged the Prime Minister to 'show leadership' in this area.

"Unlimited rent increases should be illegal," said Bandt.

"It's up now to the Prime Minister to show leadership at the national cabinet to make unlimited rent increases illegal."

Despite Anthony Albanese conceding some ground on housing investment, the Greens are holding the government's Housing Australia Future Fund to ransom.

They're demanding more protection for Aussie renters, while the government believes support for the fund is support for public housing.

"The fact is if you support public housing, you should vote for the Housing Australia Future Fund," said Albanese.

Guardian Australia's political reporter, Amy Remeikis, joined The Project to give her thoughts on the rent freeze.

"There's about 8 million or so renters, and quite a lot of them are very annoyed at the rental situation at the moment, so it has become a hotbed issue."

Remeikis explained that economists have said in the short term, a rental freeze could prove helpful.

"You could put it in and have a short-term benefit, but it's not a policy you would want to see long-term."

"It could potentially stop people from being able to easily move homes; it could also see people putting up rents in a huge amount in a one-off go just to try and get ahead of any sort of rent freeze."