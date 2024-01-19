New Poll Finds Aussies Care More About Rising Supermarket Prices Than Australia Day Merchandise

The opposition leader called for a boycott of the supermarket giant after it was revealed they will not be selling Australia Day merchandise this year due to "a gradual decline in demand".

Mr Dutton accused Woolworths of "peddling woke agendas" and "trying to cancel Australia Day".

While one in five Australians support the call for a boycott, 14 per cent said they supported the supermarket's decision to forgo stocking these items.

Australians overwhelmingly care more about price gouging, with 66 per cent of people saying their main concern with supermarkets is excessive price rises rather than any issue surrounding Australia-themed merchandise.

The poll also found that 49 per cent of voters believe Australia Day should only be celebrated on January 26, while 21 per cent believe the date should be changed.