New Photo Of Molly The Magpie Released By Carers

Gold Coast couple Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen found the baby magpie whilst on a walk in 2020 and have amassed over 800,000 followers on an Instagram dedicated to the friendship between Molly and their English staff, Peggy.

The couple shared the photo of the magpie was shared to the peggyandmolly Instagram account with the caption "We have our first photo!"

"This photo was taken by the carers of Molly (wherever he i ) and sent us yesterday," the caption read, adding that "tears started rolling" when they saw the magpie for the first time in 43 days.

The image was also accompanied by a poem.

Fans of Molly the Magpie have been petitioning for the bird's return, after it was seized by Queensland authorities following a series of complaints.

Queensland Premier Steven Miles confirmed on Wednesday that unlikely animal friends would be reunited "very soon".