New Omicron COVID-19 Booster Shot To Be Rolled Out To Australians From Today

Moderna’s new Spikevax Bivalent Omicron vaccine is a combination shot that has equal elements of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and Omicron BA. 1 variants.

The Department of Health confirmed on Monday that it would be integrated into the existing rollout from today.

The shot is expected to provide an immune response against Covid and Omicron subvariants.

“The Moderna bivalent vaccine generates a modestly higher level of antibody response against multiple SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants (approximately 1.6-1.9 times) including BA. 1 and BA.4/BA.5, and a similar antibody response against the original virus, compared with the Moderna original booster vaccine,” the Department of Health and Aged Care said in a statement in September.