New Meghan Markle Interview Reveals Strained Relationship Between Prince Harry & Prince Charles

Meghan Markle has made new claims about the dynamic of her relationship with the royal family in a recent interview with the New York Magazine’s, The Cut.

In an interview for New York magazine’s The Cut supplement, Meghan Markle made new claims about her relationship and experience with the Royal family, including the impact the strained relationship has on her husband, Prince Harry.

Markle claims that her husband, Prince Harry confided in her about how he had “lost” his father, Prince Charles, during the tumult over their relationship.

Declaring that “just by existing”, she and Prince Harry were made to feel they were “upsetting the dynamic” of the institution.

“Because just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy. So we go, ‘OK, fine, let’s get out of here. Happy to.’” she said in the interview.

The Duchess of Sussex said that while other members of the royal household had previously been allowed to step back from official duties, they were barred from doing “that exact thing”.

Meghan referred to her brief time in the heart of the royal family, stating it was a “bittersweet” experience and that “none of it had to be this way”.

