New Low-Cost Airline ‘Bonza’ Given The Green Light To Commence Flights

Bonza won the approval of CASA to commence flights across 17 regional Australian destinations, but will they be able to keep their promise of offering $50 flights?

Bonza Airlines launched as a low-cost airline, offering flights from as little as $50.

It has now received approval from Air Operator Certificate by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) to commence flights across regional Australian destinations.

They will fly to 17 destinations, including 13 from its base on the Sunshine Coast, such as Cairns, Townsville, the Whitsunday coast, Mackay, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Bundaberg, and Toowoomba Wellcamp in Queensland.

The airline initially had hoped to have flights operating from mid-2022 when it first announced its plans in late 2021.

However, awaiting approvals from CASA led to delays.

The Guardian reports that Tim Jordan, chief executive of Bonza, has stated he believes tickets should be on sale within days, and flights to commence before February 2023.

Tickets will only be sold via travel agents and Bonza’s smartphone app.

