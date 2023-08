New Lord Of The Rings & Dune Movies Delayed Due To Hollywood Actors' Strike

The decision on Thursday deals a blow to cinema chains such as AMC Entertainment, Cineplex and Cinemark which are still trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Dune was one of the most anticipated films on the late 2023 schedule.

Dune: Part Two will now debut on March 15, a date that had been reserved for Warner Bros film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The monster movie was shifted to April 12.

As a result, an animated Lord Of The Rings film that had been set for April was moved to December.

Dune: Part Two stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in a sci-fi sequel based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel about an intergalactic battle to control a precious resource. The first installment, released in 2021 during the pandemic, generated $US402 million ($A627 million) at global box offices.

Top stars have refused to promote upcoming projects since the SAG-AFTRA actors union joined striking Hollywood writers and walked off the job on July 14.

The actors' strike has prompted other movie studios to adjust film schedules in the absence of celebrities to hit red carpets or talk shows to help build buzz.

Sony Pictures altered the release strategy for Dumb Money, the film inspired by the story of everyday investors who outwitted Wall Street investors and got rich on the stock of videogame and electronics retailer GameStop .

The film was originally scheduled to open nationwide on September 22, though the studio adopted a more gradual release strategy to generate interest from audience reactions. The film will now open on a limited number of screens in New York and Los Angeles on September 15 before expanding across the country on October 6.

Overall moviegoing this year remains below pre-pandemic levels despite the major boost this summer from the "Barbenheimer" frenzy around the films Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Other major films on the 2023 schedule at the moment include Walt Disney's The Marvels, a Lionsgate prequel to The Hunger Games, and Wonka, another Warner Bros film that also stars Chalamet.

The strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which began on May 2, has shut down most production of scripted television shows and some movie shoots.