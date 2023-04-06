The Project

New Live-Action Little Mermaid Has Had Its Lyrics Updated To Include Consent

Two songs from the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid have been updated to include consent and emphasise female empowerment.

“There are some lyric changes in ‘Kiss the Girl’ because people have gotten very sensitive about the idea that [Prince Eric] would, in any way, force himself on [Ariel],” Disney composer Alan Menken told Vanity Fair.

“We have some revisions in ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’ regarding lines that might make young girls somehow feel that they shouldn’t speak out of turn, even though Ursula is clearly manipulating Ariel to give up her voice,” Menken said.

Menken collaborated with ‘Hamilton’ creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, to create some new songs for the film.

“One was the Prince Eric song, called ‘Wild Unchartered Waters’. Then, there was the song for Ariel when she has her legs (doesn’t have a voice), and she’s singing her thoughts about all the firsts she is noticing for the first time,” he explained to Vanity Fair.

“Then, there was a number called ‘Scuttlebutt’ for Scuttle and Sebastian. It’s this harebrained [song for them] trying to figure out what’s going on because they hear rumours that the prince has decided to marry. They think it must be Ariel, but of course, it’s Ursula in the form of Vanessa. It’s all this delicious imagination. Lin’s lyrics are to die for.”

The movie has already received been the centre of major backlash, with lead actor Halle Bailey being the target of vile racial slurs for being cast as Ariel. “As a black person, you just expect it, and it’s not really a shock anymore,” Bailey told The Face.

“I know people are like: ‘It’s not about race’. But now that I’m her…People don’t understand that when you’re black, there’s this whole other community. It’s so important for us to see ourselves.”

Image: Disney Studios

