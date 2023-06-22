The Project

New List Reveals The Things We All Do That Are So Boring... But We All Do Regardless

Poor back right never gets a look in.

We all have our favourite things, raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens. I mean the last one is a bit weird; who on earth is removing their kittens' whiskers? That just sounds unnecessarily cruel. 

But most humans are creatures of habit; they have their favourite food, clothes, TV shows etc. In fact, the daily mail reports that a new poll of 2000 people found that 57 per cent of people admit they enjoy a routine, whether that's eating the same dinners every week, using their favourite cup for coffee each morning or even buying the same stuff from the shops. 

Some people even have their favourite gas hob. That's right; folks are playing favourites with their kitchen appliances.

I guess you get used to the size, position, and just overall vibe of a certain spot on the stovetop.

Other habits from the survey include sleeping on the same side of the bed, rewatching favourite TV shows or movies, ordering the same coffee at a café or ordering the same thing from your local takeaway joint.

There is comfort in the things that we know, and often when we venture out to try a new coffee, food, tv show or movie, we are left disappointed.

As Dr Angela Needle told the Daily Mail 'We're proud to be creatures of habit, and it's clear a lot of us prefer to keep things just as we like them.' 

