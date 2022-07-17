The Project

New Lawsuit Claims Skittles Are ‘Unfit For Human Consumption’

The delicious, rainbow coloured, chewy candy, Skittles are being slandered.

They have been accused of containing toxins that are unfit for humans to consume.

But according to Jenile Thomas, a resident of San Leandro, skittles contain a “known toxin” called titanium dioxide. She alleges that people who consume Skittles “are at heightened risk of a host of health effects for which they were unaware stemming from genotoxicity – the ability of a chemical substance to change DNA”.

Thomas does not want us to find out the hard way. That’s why she filed a suit against Mars Inc on Thursday and is seeking class-action status.

The civil suit contends that Mars has long known about the alleged risks and, in February 2016, publicly vowed that it would phase it out, but hasn’t done so.

According to the European Food Safety Authority, the chemical is typically used in candy and baking, but in 2021, they announced that “titanium dioxide can no longer be considered safe as a food additive”.

Thames claims that the fact Mars still sells candy in the US that contains it, is “failing to inform consumers of the implications of consuming the toxin”.

She says the teeny tiny ingredient list printed on the back is not enough to alert consumers of the unsafe additive.

In a statement sent to USA Today and other news outlets, Mars said “while we do not comment on pending litigation, our use of titanium dioxide complies with FDA regulations:.

They also use the word ‘Fruits’ on their packaging, but I guess she’s letting that one side.

