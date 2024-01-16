The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

New Laws Mean It Could Cost $150 For A Single Vape

New Laws Mean It Could Cost $150 For A Single Vape

Tough new laws introduced on January 1 mean Australians could now pay up to $150 for a single vape because they need a prescription from a GP.

The January changes aim to stop those bringing single-use vapes into the country, with the ban to apply irrespective of nicotine content or therapeutic claims.

To coincide with the changes to importation rules, a new access scheme will be set up to allow doctors and nurses to prescribe therapeutic vapes where appropriate.

The Health Department predicts about 450,000 people will require nicotine vape prescriptions every year, which will equal around 1 million more visits to the doctor.

It estimates an extra $52.1 million will be spent by Australians on visits to the GP, with another $67.5 million on vaping products.

Only eight per cent, or 70,000 of the estimated 1.3 million vapers in Australia currently have a prescription.

Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Misses Brutally Obvious Answer
NEXT STORY

Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Misses Brutally Obvious Answer

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Misses Brutally Obvious Answer

    Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Misses Brutally Obvious Answer

    Wheel of Fortune viewers have been left outraged and perplexed by this contestant's attempts to come up with the missing letters for what seems to be a pretty straightforward question.
    Taylor Swift Endorses G Flip's Cover Of Cruel Summer

    Taylor Swift Endorses G Flip's Cover Of Cruel Summer

    Taylor Swift has given G Flip's cover of Cruel Summer her seal of approval, liking the Aussie star's post on Instagram.
    Sam Kerr Named In 2023 Football's Women’s World Team Of The Year

    Sam Kerr Named In 2023 Football's Women’s World Team Of The Year

    Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has been named in the FIFA FIFPro’s World XI for the second time but missed out on being shortlisted for the Women’s Player of the Year at the FIFA Awards.
    Special Edition King Charles Coin Sells Out Within Hours

    Special Edition King Charles Coin Sells Out Within Hours

    A unique edition coin released by the Perth Mint featuring King Charles has sold out within hours of going on sale.
    Subway Employee Attacked For Not Cutting Footlong In Half

    Subway Employee Attacked For Not Cutting Footlong In Half

    A Subway employee was allegedly attacked by a customer because she did not cut his footlong sandwich in half.