New Laws Mean It Could Cost $150 For A Single Vape

The January changes aim to stop those bringing single-use vapes into the country, with the ban to apply irrespective of nicotine content or therapeutic claims.

To coincide with the changes to importation rules, a new access scheme will be set up to allow doctors and nurses to prescribe therapeutic vapes where appropriate.

The Health Department predicts about 450,000 people will require nicotine vape prescriptions every year, which will equal around 1 million more visits to the doctor.

It estimates an extra $52.1 million will be spent by Australians on visits to the GP, with another $67.5 million on vaping products.

Only eight per cent, or 70,000 of the estimated 1.3 million vapers in Australia currently have a prescription.