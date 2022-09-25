New Island Emerges After Underwater Volcano Erupts

Captured on satellite imagery, on September 10th, an underwater volcano erupted in the Pacific Ocean and created a brand new island.

Since its initial eruption, it has been quite the spectacle, erupting multiple times a day, continuing to gush lava, ooze gas and emit steam. What a show off.

All this action has allowed the island to grow to stand about 50 feet above sea level, and measuring at about 8.6 acres.

The satellite footage shows the island starting as a dark shadow under the water, then evolving into a bright green mass, then eventually emerging out of the water emitting a plume of steam.

Three tectonic plates are responsible for this thrilling new land mass. They meet at Tonga’s Home Reef, which according to NASA is “the fastest converging boundary in the world”. When these plates collide, volcanos erupt, and occasionally, new islands emerge.

However, these islands don’t stay above sea level for long. Most of the time, they last only a few months, so don’t go calling any mortgage brokers just yet.