The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

New Harry Potter TV Series Is Confirmed With J.K. Rowling To Be Involved

New Harry Potter TV Series Is Confirmed With J.K. Rowling To Be Involved

Harry Potter is returning to our screens, but not as we've known him before.

Warner Bros Discovery has confirmed a TV series starring a brand new cast will bring the series to life again.

"The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years," Warner Bros Discovery said in a statement.

A season for each book, of which there are seven, will see Harry Potter's story told over the course of a decade.

The books' author, J.K. Rowling, will be named as an executive producer, and the company said the show will be "authentic to the original books".

"Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series," Rowling said in a statement.

While the books have sold more than 600 million copies worldwide, and were made into eight films, Rowling has become a controversial figure of late due to her comments about transgender women.

Fans have been calling for the boycott of Harry Potter products as a result, including the newly-released 'Hogwarts Legacy' game that came out in February.

NSW Health Urges Tetanus Vaccination After First Death In 30 Years
NEXT STORY

NSW Health Urges Tetanus Vaccination After First Death In 30 Years

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    NSW Health Urges Tetanus Vaccination After First Death In 30 Years

    NSW Health Urges Tetanus Vaccination After First Death In 30 Years

    NSW Health is urging people to get vaccinated for tetanus after three recent cases in NSW, including one death that was the first in 30 years.
    Ariana Grande Posts Emotional Video Asking People To Stop Body Shaming

    Ariana Grande Posts Emotional Video Asking People To Stop Body Shaming

    Ariana Grande has released an emotional video asking people to stop body shaming after fans began speculating about the singer's apparent weight loss.
    Ukraine Compares Russia To ISIS After Beheading Video Appears Online

    Ukraine Compares Russia To ISIS After Beheading Video Appears Online

    Ukraine has compared Russia to Islamic State and called on the International Criminal Court to investigate after a video emerged online showing apparent Russian soldiers filming themselves beheading a Ukrainian captive.
    Public Drunkenness Will Be Decriminalised In Victoria From Melbourne Cup Day

    Public Drunkenness Will Be Decriminalised In Victoria From Melbourne Cup Day

    The criminal offence of public drunkenness will be abolished in Victoria from Melbourne Cup day.
    Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Coronation, As Prince Harry Confirms He Will Go

    Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Coronation, As Prince Harry Confirms He Will Go

    Prince Harry will attend his father's Coronation on May 6, but he will be without his wife, Meghan Markle.