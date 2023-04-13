New Harry Potter TV Series Is Confirmed With J.K. Rowling To Be Involved

Warner Bros Discovery has confirmed a TV series starring a brand new cast will bring the series to life again.

"The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years," Warner Bros Discovery said in a statement.

A season for each book, of which there are seven, will see Harry Potter's story told over the course of a decade.

The books' author, J.K. Rowling, will be named as an executive producer, and the company said the show will be "authentic to the original books".

"Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series," Rowling said in a statement.

While the books have sold more than 600 million copies worldwide, and were made into eight films, Rowling has become a controversial figure of late due to her comments about transgender women.

Fans have been calling for the boycott of Harry Potter products as a result, including the newly-released 'Hogwarts Legacy' game that came out in February.