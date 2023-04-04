The Project

New Harry Potter TV Reboot Set To Be Green Lit With New Lead Actors

A Harry Potter television show could be on the way, with new actors starring in the iconic roles.

According to reports by Bloomberg, Warner Bros. and HBO are in talks to produce the series.

Bloomberg’s sources claim each season would follow with one of the books, meaning there would be at least seven seasons.

It would be aired on Warner Bros. new streaming service, which is an amalgamation of HBO Max and Discovery+.

According to Bloomberg, J.K. Rowling would be involved in making sure the show “remains loyal to her original material”, but is not expected to be involved in the show running.

The Harry Potter universe continues to expand, with the game Hogwarts Legacy released last month to great fanfare.

Image: Warner Bros.

