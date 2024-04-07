New Dating App Matches People Based On Their Credit Scores And People Are Divided

It's tailored for people with a credit score of 675 and above, a benchmark deemed “good” in a scoring system ranging from zero to 1000.

Score's mission is to match up singles who are "financially like-minded". Some people are calling out the app for being elitist, but others think it's just common sense.

Daniel Wessels, CEO of Australian lender Jacaranda Finance, advocates for incorporating credit considerations into dating apps. He says that money matters in relationships, and whether we like it or not, he's got a point—according to a 2024 Finder survey, financial troubles contribute to one in six Aussie breakups.

Wessels reckons being open about money can actually be empowering, stating, "Finance can strain relationships, yet discussing it is crucial for early compatibility assessment."

Jenna McManus, a financially independent 35-year-old marketing manager, supports this kind of transparency. For her, it's not about how much someone earns, but whether they're willing to talk about money and plan for the future. ''If you’re dating with the intention of finding a long-term partner, it’s important – it can be uncomfortable to talk about, but you’re better off doing it before you get serious”, she said.

That sentiment is echoed by a Florida woman's dating experience that went viral in 2023. She posted her credit score on Hinge and scored 17 dates in a month!

In Australia, dating apps let you talk about all sorts of stuff—like politics, religion, and lifestyle—but credit scores aren't on the list yet. All that might be about to change with the rise of Score!