New Data Shows Vasectomies Are Gaining Popularity Amongst Young, Childless Men

There is a new craze amongst childless young men, and it’s not the kind of body modification they’re usually known for.

No, this is not piercings or tattoos. These young men are opting to get vasectomies.

A study conducted by the University of Chicago reviewed the insurance claims of millions of Americans and found there was an increase in men opting for the contraceptive procedure and it is the younger men that have taken this procedure by the balls.

The rate of men getting vasectomies between 18 and 24 years of age has increased by a whopping 37%.

The reason behind the snip is not because they don’t want anymore kids, in fact, 61% of the men getting the snip in this youthful age bracket are childless.

It seems that the drive to never have kids is becoming more popular, and with the state of the world at the moment, including the cost of living, it is hardly surprising.

Some doctors are concerned that vasectomies are perceived to be easily reversed, which they are absolutely not.

If you have a vasectomy, then change your mind, the chances of it being successfully reversed aren’t great.

Other medical practitioners are worried that young men are getting vasectomies as a way to avoid condoms.

Sure, fellas, spending money on dodging condoms will help you avoid a future of child support, but the chances of contracting and spreading STDs are much higher.

In the US, STD rates have soared over the past 8 years.

It isn’t just younger men who are opting for the snip. Between 2014 and 2021, men getting vasectomies in the age bracket of 25-34 rose 14%.

To snip, or not to snip - and the answer to this question is: only if you are sure you don’t want any/more kids, but still practice safe sex.