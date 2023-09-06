New Data Shows The Biggest Karen's Are Actually Called David Or Sarah

In the UK, Trustpilot found that 20,020 David's had left a one-star review on their site since it launched in 2007.
Paul and John are second and third, with Mark, James, Steve, Michael and Andrew also big complainers.
The highest place male name is Sarah, in 7th, and Emma in 14th.
Top 15 reviewer's name leaving the most one-star reviews:
- David - 20,020
- Paul - 19,562
- John - 18,632
- Chris - 16,642
- Mark - 16,495
- James - 15,079
- Sarah - 13,971
- Steve - 11,399
- Michael - 10,871
- Andrew - 10,851
- Peter - 10,302
- Richard - 9,881
- Sam - 9,870
- Emma - 9,838
- Alex - 9,761