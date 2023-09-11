New Data Shows Only 1 In 3 Aussies Would Consider Starting A Family Business

Back in 2021, family-run businesses were all the rage, making up 67 per cent of Australian companies. But now, in the far and dystopian future, new studies carried about by COS (presumably not a family-run business) show that 50% of people are of the opinion that you shouldn’t mix family with business.

32% said, “It would be hard to separate the two,” and 20% admitted to believing they’d argue with them constantly.

Interestingly, males were more open to the idea than females. I wonder why that is? What? I’m not saying anything about who works harder; you did that in your own head. I’ve merely given you a statistic.

Co-CEO of COS Belinda Lyone says, “Being part of a family-owned and operated company shouldn’t be like an episode of Succession, in fact, quite the opposite. There is something extremely special and rewarding about working in a family-owned and run company. Whether you are part of the founding family or an unrelated employee, working for a company that has a strong sense of values, its mission and vision, and one that is able to prioritise people over profit, are just a few of the positive drawcards.”

She recognises that it’s not for everyone, though. “I’ve now been in the business for 17 years, but I still remember those early days well, and it wasn’t easy. In our family, it’s a rule that you must work somewhere else before entering the family business, and I’m thankful for that as it has helped my confidence and made me realise which parts of running a business I was most passionate about. Often people think that taking the reins of a family business is an easy route, but it definitely comes with great pressure and responsibility, so it’s not a decision or opportunity that should be taken lightly.”

I guess it depends on the family. I can’t imagine a business that I’d start with one of my siblings to last more than a few days, and that’s entirely their fault. They’re incapable of holding themselves accountable, whereas I am perfect in every way and any issues with the business would 100% be someone else’s fault and not my own.