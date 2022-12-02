New Data Shows Experimental Alzeheimer's Drug Slowed Cognitive Decline In Trial

The drug, lecanemab, was associated with a type of brain swelling in 12.6 per cent of trial patients, a side effect previously seen with similar drugs.

Fourteen per cent of patients had micro-haemorrhages in the brain - a symptom linked to two recent deaths of people receiving lecanemab in a follow-on study - and five patients suffered macro-haemorrhages.

The companies said in September that the 18-month trial, involving nearly 1800 participants with early-stage Alzheimer's, found treatment with lecanemab reduced the rate of decline on a clinical dementia scale (CDR-SB) by 27 per cent compared with a placebo.

"All of these amyloid-lowering drugs carry a risk for increased brain haemorrhage," said Dr Ronald Petersen of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

"I think the primary outcomes, the secondary outcomes, the amyloid-lowering is pretty impressive."

The trial showed no benefit on the CDR-SB measure for some patients with a genetic risk of developing the mind-wasting disease.

About 16 per cent of trial participants had two copies (homozygous) of the APOE4 gene variant known to raise the risk of developing Alzheimer's, 53 per cent had one copy of the gene (heterozygous), and 31 per cent were non-carriers.

"For that small group of homozygous patients, when it comes to CDR-SB we don't see a signal favouring lecanemab," Ivan Cheung, Eisai's US chairman, said.

He suggested that could be because homozygous study patients who were given a placebo fared better than expected.

The APOE4 carriers did show improvement on the trial's secondary goals, including other measures of cognition and daily function.

Overall, lecanemab patients benefited by 23 per cent to 26 per cent compared with a placebo on these secondary trial goals.

"I believe it's an important benefit that will justify full approval. But of course, we want a bigger benefit," said study co-author Dr Paul Aisen of the University of Southern California.

He said lecanemab was likely to provide greater benefit if given earlier in the disease, "before you've accumulated enough irreversible damage to be causing symptoms".

Detailed data from the study were presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease meeting in San Francisco and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.