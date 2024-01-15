The Project

New Data Reveals One In Four Aussies Are Going On A Cruise In 2024

A new survey has revealed that Aussies love a good cruise, with one in four planning a cruise holiday in 2024.

CEO of Tourism & Transport Forum (TTF) Australia, Margy Osmond, told Travel Weekly that this is excellent news for the tourism industry.

“Cruises offer great value for money, which Australians care about now more than ever,” Osmond said.

“Combined with all the exciting new experiences available in Australia’s cruise sector, that’s why we’re seeing cruising take off.

“We need the government to work with industry to further support the cruise sector, to make sure the increased appetite for cruise holidays can be met and to help boost the economy.”

Cruise popularity is also growing amongst the Millennial and Gen Z populations. 35 per cent of Australians under 35 are planning to cruise this year, while only 18 per cent of those 65 and older are planning a cruise.

“Any misconception cruises are only for retirees and families is outdated,” Osmond said

“This year, more young Australians will enjoy a cruise catered to their preferences.

“From Michelin-star restaurants and yoga, to tattoo parlours, free Wi-Fi and other services for remote workers, there’s something for everyone.”

The most popular cruise destination for 2024 is North Queensland, followed by Tasmania and Sydney.

Osmond added that this a great result for North Queensland after the region lost revenue following flooding and cyclones over the holiday period.

New Zealand scored the most popular international cruise destination for 2024, followed by Europe and the South Pacific.

