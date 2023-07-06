New Data Finds Australian Rents Have Gone Up 2.5% Nationally, With Sydney And Melbourne Hit The Worst

As if it hasn’t been hard enough for renters, new data has revealed national rates have risen 2.5 per cent.

Sydney retained the title of the most expensive capital city to rent in, the median rent rising 3.2 per cent to $733 a week.

Melbourne didn’t fare much better, recording a whopping 3.9 per cent rental rise; the median rental rate is now $551 a week.

But some relief in other cities, Canberra and Hobart, recording the only fall in prices, but sadly, that’s where the good news ends.

Property analyst from CoreLogic, Eliza Owens, told The Project that there are a few “different drivers” for why the rental rates have increased.

“On the demand side, initially we saw a lot of breaking up of share houses on the onset of lockdowns and people spreading out across the rental market. The RBA estimates that added to dwelling demand by about 120,000 dwellings.”

She also explained that the “strong return in overseas migration has pushed up net overseas migration figures. And a lot of migrant arrivals to Australia will rent when they first arrive as well.”

“This is a record level of rent values. And even the growth of rent has never been this high.”

“The closest we’ve seen to this kind of increase was in 2007 we saw an annual rent growth of about 9.7%. Again that coincided with a sizeable growth in the underlying cash rate.”

“I think the fact that rental growth has only averaged 2% a year through the 2010s is what has come as such a shock to renters in Australia and has made it quite hard for them to adjust.”

She predicts that rents will cease to increase once the cash rate comes down, however, she explained that “usually we don’t see a decline in rent values, at least on a year-on-year basis.”

“We could be shifting to an environment of permanently higher rents.”

“This period of time should really teach us that maybe that individual ‘mum and dad investment’ model isn’t always enough to provide safe, sustainable and secure housing that is affordable for Australians.”