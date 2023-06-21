New Craze Sees Aussies Officially Entering Their No-Wash Era

Welcome to the era of washing our clothes less.

Since the lockdowns, many people have danced with a new version of hygiene. We grew accustomed to wearing hoodies with custard spilled down the front and track pants with beef rendang slopped on them for days at a time.

However, whilst the lockdowns are a thing of the past, some people are holding on to their filthy lockdown habits, namely limiting the amount of washing they do.

An enthusiastic laundry deserter is a software engineer and father-of-two Tim who told The Guardian that he started washing only once a week, which turned into once every fortnight, which turned into once a year.

Since Tim began working from home, he sees no use for clean clothes because Zoom cannot detect smell. His family, on the other hand, can, but they have had to get used to his pungent presence. Lucky ducks.

Some people have jumped on the no-wash bandwagon for environmental reasons, as washing machines use a lot of water and laundry detergents infiltrate our natural waterways.

Others are festering in their own stench due to the increase in energy prices. So your pants may be rank, but your pockets will have more cash in them.

So here you have it - the no-wash era is amongst us, and the grubs are armed with an abundance of excuses ready to both stink and thrive.