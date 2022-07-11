New COVID Omicron Variant May Pose Biggest Threat To Immune Protection

More than 70,000 new COVID-19 infections and 89 deaths were reported nationwide over the weekend, with new Omicron variants now the dominant strain of the virus.

Some research has suggested that the new strains, BA.4 and BA.5, are four times more resistant to antibodies from vaccines than previous variants.

Francois Balloux, the director of the University College London Genetics Institute, said some variants are better at infecting those who have been vaccinated or previously infected.

“At this stage now, I think all these variants actually are roughly equally transmissible, so there’s not a huge difference,” he said.

“It’s just some are slightly better at infecting people who have been vaccinated or infected by previous variants.”

There has also been a new symptom associated with the newly identified strain, which could make sleeping a misery.

Speaking to Ireland’s Newstalk, professor in biochemistry Luke O’Neill said, “One extra symptom for BA. 5 I saw this morning is night sweats.”

From personal experience, the last Omicron variant gave me horrible night sweats, so I’m staying clear of this one.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the states and territories will examine restrictions and decide if they need to be reviewed or reintroduced.

The federal government are, however recommending those who are eligible to get the booster.

“It’s recommended that those above the age of 50 do get their additional booster shot,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“I aim myself to get an additional booster. People, if they are eligible, should do that. It minimises the impact and people should follow that health advice. People of the age of 30 and above as well, they are eligible.

“The pandemic isn’t over.”