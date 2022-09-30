The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

New California Law Means Job Ads Must Include Salary Range

New California Law Means Job Ads Must Include Salary Range

California has introduced a new law for companies with more than 15 employees, which stipulates salary ranges must be included in job advertisements.

Companies with more than 15 employees will be forced to include salary ranges in all job advertisements. 

The law was signed in by Gov. Gavin Newsom in the state this week.

It builds on previous legislation, SB 973, signed in 2020, which requires companies with more than 100 employees to submit wage data to the state’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

“This is a big moment for California workers, especially women and people of colour who have long been impacted by systemic inequities that have left them earning far less than their colleagues,” Sen. Monique Limón (D-Goleta), the bill’s author, said in a statement Tuesday.

“As we continue to build a sustainable economy, we must ensure every worker is paid equitably.”

The law was pushed for due to a number of factors that impact pay parity in the United States.

In 1996, when the U.S. established Equal Pay Day, women earned around 

74 cents to every dollar a man earned. 

Today, the gap has narrowed only slightly, with the 2020 census showing that women earned about 83 cents to the dollar.

The new law aims to equip workers with more leverage when negotiating pay.

Swiss Court Orders German Supermarket To Destroy Lindt-Like Chocolate Bunnies
NEXT STORY

Swiss Court Orders German Supermarket To Destroy Lindt-Like Chocolate Bunnies

Advertisement

Related Articles

Swiss Court Orders German Supermarket To Destroy Lindt-Like Chocolate Bunnies

Swiss Court Orders German Supermarket To Destroy Lindt-Like Chocolate Bunnies

After losing a ruling on a trademark case, the German chocolate maker has the option of melting down and reusing the offending choccy bunnies.
Butter Boards Are The New Trend Taking Over The Food World

Butter Boards Are The New Trend Taking Over The Food World

Cheese boards and charcuterie boards are a thing of the past, with butter boards now the new viral food sensation.
Australia Post to Begin Huge Recruitment Drive For Christmas Rush, With Older Aussies A Focus

Australia Post to Begin Huge Recruitment Drive For Christmas Rush, With Older Aussies A Focus

Australia Post is currently looking for 6000 new team members for casual and permanent positions in the lead-up to what is predicted to be another massive Christmas period.
Perth Local Council To Fine Residents Up To $5000 If Their Bins Are Too Smelly

Perth Local Council To Fine Residents Up To $5000 If Their Bins Are Too Smelly

A local council in the Perth suburb of Victoria Park have passed a new law where they will now fine residents up to $5000 if their green-topped garden organics bin attracts a bad odour.
U.K. Royal Mint Reveal First Coins Featuring Portrait Of King Charles III

U.K. Royal Mint Reveal First Coins Featuring Portrait Of King Charles III

In a glimpse of what Australian coins could look like in the near future, the U.K. Royal Mint has unveiled a portrait of King Charles III that will feature on all British coins.