New California Law Means Job Ads Must Include Salary Range

Companies with more than 15 employees will be forced to include salary ranges in all job advertisements.

The law was signed in by Gov. Gavin Newsom in the state this week.

It builds on previous legislation, SB 973, signed in 2020, which requires companies with more than 100 employees to submit wage data to the state’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

“This is a big moment for California workers, especially women and people of colour who have long been impacted by systemic inequities that have left them earning far less than their colleagues,” Sen. Monique Limón (D-Goleta), the bill’s author, said in a statement Tuesday.

“As we continue to build a sustainable economy, we must ensure every worker is paid equitably.”

The law was pushed for due to a number of factors that impact pay parity in the United States.

In 1996, when the U.S. established Equal Pay Day, women earned around

74 cents to every dollar a man earned.

Today, the gap has narrowed only slightly, with the 2020 census showing that women earned about 83 cents to the dollar.

The new law aims to equip workers with more leverage when negotiating pay.