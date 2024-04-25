The Project

New Cadbury Dairy Milk Mudcake Block To Hit Supermarket Shelves Later This Year

A new spin on the Cadbury Dairy Milk block is set to delight chocolate lovers, with a special edition mud cake flavour expected to hit shelves mid-year.

Social media foodies The Grocery Geek AU posted news of the exciting flavour creation, which is described as “blended Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate & Dream White Chocolate with a rich choc-flavoured crème and biscuit pieces centre.”

Snack lovers are abuzz over the rumoured new flavour, with Food vlogger Russ.eats declaring the new block has “treat of the year potential”. 

The special edition Dairy Milk mud cake block is expected to hit supermarket shelves in July and retail for $6.

Joe Biden has made an embarrassing autocue blunder during a campaign speech in Washington D.C..
As dawn broke, tens of thousands of Australians paid their respects, gathering to remember those who’ve served and to honour a new generation of Aussie diggers.
Statement From The Prime Minister's Office
Woolworths is copping backlash online after a shopper posted an image of one of their famous mud cakes decorated with the phrase "Lets we forget".
Firefighters had to remove patio slabs and dig a tunnel to rescue Jock, the trapped three-year-old poodle.