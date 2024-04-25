New Cadbury Dairy Milk Mudcake Block To Hit Supermarket Shelves Later This Year

Social media foodies The Grocery Geek AU posted news of the exciting flavour creation, which is described as “blended Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate & Dream White Chocolate with a rich choc-flavoured crème and biscuit pieces centre.”

Snack lovers are abuzz over the rumoured new flavour, with Food vlogger Russ.eats declaring the new block has “treat of the year potential”.

The special edition Dairy Milk mud cake block is expected to hit supermarket shelves in July and retail for $6.