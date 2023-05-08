The Project

New Butterfly Species Named After “Eye-conic” Lord Of The Rings Villain Sauron

A new butterfly species has been named after the villain in Lord of the Rings, Sauron.

Scientists from the Natural History Museum in London chose that name due to the eye-like markings on their wings, which emulate the fiery eye of Sauron.

J.R.R. Tolkien described Sauron in the book, “The Eye was rimmed with fire, but was itself glazed, yellow as a cat’s, watchful and intent, and the black slit of its pupil opened on a pit, a window into nothing.”

Saurona triangula and Saurona aurigera are the two species that have bright orange wings with dark eye spots, similar to the Eye of Sauron.

“Butterflies are under enormous pressure from habitat loss, and we desperately need to identify and study new species before time runs out for them,” Dr Blanca Huertas of the Natural History Museum in London said.

“By giving them unusual names we can bring attention to what is happening to butterflies, which are in real trouble across the world today.”

She added, “Naming a genus is not something that happens very often, and it’s even more rare to be able to name two at once. It was a great privilege to do so, and now that we can start describing new species that we have uncovered as a result of this research.”

The butterflies are not the first species that have been named after the eye-conic villain. A dung beetle, a frog and a dinosaur have also been named after Sauron.

The researchers at the museum have used other Lord of the Rings characters for name inspiration, including Gandalf and Gollum, to name other species.

In a study published in Systematic Entomology, the team identified over 400 different species of butterflies over more than a decade. They hope to uncover more in the future.

“Some of these species are threatened with extinction, and so there’s a lot to do now we can put a name to them,” Blanca said.

“There are also many other butterfly and insect groups that need attention so that they can be better understood and protected.”

Image: Natural History Museum London & Getty

