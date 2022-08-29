The Project

New Budget Airline Bonza Name First Australian Plane “Shazza”

Budget airline Bonza opened the naming rights to their first plane to the Australian public and has chosen the most Aussie name ever.

After much deliberation, Bonza’s first Boeing 737 MAX will be named ‘Shazza’.  

  

Bonza asked Australians to “let us nick their nicknames,” compiling a shortlist of hundreds to choose from.  

  

The ultimate decision came down to the Bonza Local Legends, a group of ambassadors who reside in each of Bonza’s 17 destinations.  

  

After much deliberation, the Bonza Local Legends undertook a final vote, settling on Shazza.  

  

Bonza Chief Commercial Officer, Carly Povey, said the decision was relatively easy.  

  

“Shazza was a clear favourite amongst the Bonza Local Legends, who are the eyes and ears of Bonza in the communities where we’ll fly to,” she said.  

  

“I can also reveal that the close runner-up was Bazza.  

  

“We’re encouraging Aussies to keep an eye in the sky for what could be Shazza’s mate Bazza, flying to Australia soon.”  

  

The new Sunshine Coast-based airline has hinted at their second plane only being around the corner, so maybe Bazza will still be used.  

  

Shazza will take to the sky later this year. 

