New Bluey Episode Praised By Parents For Tackling Men's Mental Health

Parents have been left teary-eyed after a recent episode of Bluey, with many praising the show for tackling an issue not usually seen on kids' television.

Many parents have been praising a recent episode of Bluey titled Stickbird, where Bluey's dad Bandit is seen dealing with sad feelings.

While the show doesn't reveal to the viewer why Bandit was upset, many have praised how the show handled Bandit's sadness and his conversations with his kids about how to deal with sad feelings.

During the episode, the animated family take a trip to the beach, where mum Chilli is seen playing with kids Bluey and Bingo while Bandit sits alone in silence.

Noticing Bandit's silence, Chilli turns to the dad to suggest he help the kids.

"Let it go, babe, you're missing all this," Chilli says.

With viewers still unaware of what is troubling Bandit, the episode then shows the dad building sand birds with Bingo.

However, when another kid destroys the sand bird, Bingo is left angry and upset, prompting Bandit to explain to Bingo how to deal with sadness.

"When you put something beautiful out into the world, it's no longer yours, really," Bandit tells Bingo.

Viewers praised the episode for how Bandit dealt with and explained his sadness to his kids.

"This new Bluey episode "Stickbird" is lovely as always, but there is a hint of shadow in the parents' world. There is a pivotal sentence - I think the amazing writers of the show might be saying something from the heart!" Author, psychologist and praised parenting expert Steve Biddulph shared and wrote to his followers on Facebook.

"See if you see the same thing? Or am I reading too much into it?"

