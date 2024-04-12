The Project

New Biopic Back to Black Pays Tribute To The Life Of Amy Winehouse

Back to Black is the hotly anticipated biopic about Amy Winehouse’s life and music, following her journey from the streets of Camden to the heights of global fame.

The soundtrack boasts the star’s biggest hits and has been released to mixed reviews.

Playing the songstress is Marisa Abela, who went through months of singing lessons to perfect Amy’s iconic vocals.

I can’t believe they got such incredible access to footage of Amy and – whoops, sorry, I’m being told that’s actually actress Marisa Abela. That makes more sense.

If you’re after some family-friendly fun, might I suggest The Tiger’s Apprentice.

The film follows protagonist Tom as he discovers he’s part of a long line of magical Zodiac warriors, and he must train to take on the evil sorceress trying to destroy humanity.

Along with tigers and dragons, this movie comes with a star-studded voice cast, including Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh, Henry Golding, and Michelle Yeoh.

However, if you don’t have kids to entertain and scares are more your style, I recommend the creepy Late Night With The Devil.

Set in 1977, late night talk show host Jack Delroy pulls out all the stops for his Halloween special, including inviting a girl possessed by the devil onto live tv!

What could go wrong?

Hundreds March Through Ballarat Demanding End To Male Violence
Hundreds are marching through the streets of Ballarat this evening to demand an end to male violence, as they mourn the death of a third woman in just 61 days.
Kourtney Kardashian Downed A Glass Of Her Own Breast Milk To Cure Sickness

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed her go-to natural health remedy for when she's feeling under the weather; drinking an entire glass of her own breast milk.
The Blair Witch Project Is Getting A Remake 25 Years On

We have seen Ghostbusters come back, we've witnessed Dune go around again, and now, 25 years after its first release, the film that made moviegoers as scared as they were queasy, The Blair Witch Project, is getting a remake.
NYC Mum Fined For Her Young Son’s Emergency Wee In The Park

A NYC mum has been fined $50 after letting her four-year-old son take an emergency wee outside.
Aldi Has Been Crowned Australia's Supermarket Of The Year

Market research group Roy Morgan has named Aldi as the top supermarket for 2023 in their annual Customer Satisfaction Awards, making it the fourth consecutive year Aldi has taken the crown.