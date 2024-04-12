New Biopic Back to Black Pays Tribute To The Life Of Amy Winehouse

The soundtrack boasts the star’s biggest hits and has been released to mixed reviews.

Playing the songstress is Marisa Abela, who went through months of singing lessons to perfect Amy’s iconic vocals.

I can’t believe they got such incredible access to footage of Amy and – whoops, sorry, I’m being told that’s actually actress Marisa Abela. That makes more sense.

If you’re after some family-friendly fun, might I suggest The Tiger’s Apprentice.

The film follows protagonist Tom as he discovers he’s part of a long line of magical Zodiac warriors, and he must train to take on the evil sorceress trying to destroy humanity.

Along with tigers and dragons, this movie comes with a star-studded voice cast, including Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh, Henry Golding, and Michelle Yeoh.

However, if you don’t have kids to entertain and scares are more your style, I recommend the creepy Late Night With The Devil.

Set in 1977, late night talk show host Jack Delroy pulls out all the stops for his Halloween special, including inviting a girl possessed by the devil onto live tv!

What could go wrong?