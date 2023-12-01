New Bar Opens Where Men Cannot Approach Women

Women are encouraged to make the first move or ask a bartender to help with introductions and if a woman does happen to be approached by a potential suitor, she's instructed to 'lift your chin slightly and ignore him'.

The bar, Dear Sailor, also forbids name-dropping, shouting and loud behaviour, all while enforcing a strict dress code.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News, bar owner Christian Coates explained the reasoning for the rules.

"It's a case of people knowing what to expect when they arrive, but we're also expecting a level of conduct from them too. So everyone comes in the same frame of mind.

"They will be ever-evolving, and there's a few more to be added after this weekend. But rules are made to be broken too," he said.

When patrons finish their evening at the bar, they are not allowed to linger outside and instead must depart "briskly and silently".