New Avatar Movie Must Make $2 Billion Just To Break Even

James Cameron’s Avatar took the world by storm back in 2009, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time.

With the highly anticipated sequel, The Way of Water, set to finally release in cinemas in December, it’s been revealed that the break-even threshold for the movie is astronomical.

According to a report by Variety, early speculation has claimed that the production budget alone was in the US$250 million (AU$376 million) ballpark.

Cameron supposedly told 20th Century Studios and Disney executives that the sequel budget was so high that it now represents “the worst business case in movie history”.

The acclaimed director said that the Avatar sequel needs “to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break-even”.

This would mean the movie would need to earn as much as Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ US$2.07 billion box office and Cameron’s own Titanic, which currently sits at US$2.2 billion.

Although the first Avatar movie exceeded all expectations, it currently sits atop the worldwide box office charts; the world of Pandora has left almost no imprint on pop culture like the Star Wars or Marvel franchise has.

Only five movies in history have ever broken the US$2 billion mark worldwide, so The Way of Water has a pretty big mountain to climb.

Regardless of the final outcome, Cameron seems set on making Avatar 3 anyway.