New Apple Update To Add New Emojis

iPhone users will get a slew of new emojis, including a pink heart, grey heart, and sky blue heart, along with pushing hands, new animals, foods and items.

With the release of the first beta of iOS 16.4 to developers, we get a sneak peek of the new emojis.

These emojis will not be available to all users, only registered developers will be able to access the emojis.

The iOS 16.4 update will also include new push notification options, new shortcut actions, 5G Standalone support, and iMessage previews for Mastodon posts.

The update is predicted to be available in March or April 2023.