New Apple Update To Add New Emojis

Are there any new emojis you're hoping for?

iPhone users will get a slew of new emojis, including a pink heart, grey heart, and sky blue heart, along with pushing hands, new animals, foods and items.

With the release of the first beta of iOS 16.4 to developers, we get a sneak peek of the new emojis.

These emojis will not be available to all users, only registered developers will be able to access the emojis.

The iOS 16.4 update will also include new push notification options, new shortcut actions, 5G Standalone support, and iMessage previews for Mastodon posts.

The update is predicted to be available in March or April 2023.

First-Ever Female Deaf Super Bowl Performer Stole The Show During Rihanna’s Halftime Performance

First-Ever Female Deaf Super Bowl Performer Stole The Show During Rihanna’s Halftime Performance

The sign language interpreter for Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance stole the show.
Extreme Heat Set To Hit The Country With Temperatures Expected In The 40s

Residents in parts of southern and eastern Australia are expected to swelter over the next few days, with temperatures forecast to rise to the low 40s.
Queensland Miners Deaths Under Investigation, As Community Mourns

The death of two Queensland miners will be the subject of a major investigation after their ute fell down a void 125 metres under the ground.
Bruce Willis' Condition Worsens After Being Diagnosed With Dementia

Nearly a year after Bruce Willis's family announced he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, they say his condition has progressed.
Owners And Dogs May Not Just Look The Same, They May Have The Same Personality Too

Scientists have deduced that dogs may be a lot more similar to their owners than we first thought.