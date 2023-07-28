The Project

New American School Sign Sees School Spelled As 'Shcool' And Good Luck To All Kids In Massachusetts

A high school in Massachusetts has used some good old-fashioned humour to get out of a situation that could have been purely embarrassing.

A contractor who wrote ‘SLOW SCHOOL’ on the road to remind drivers to slow down has misspelled the word ‘school’. 

Please, drivers, slow down; shcool is on.

If there ever was a message to stay in school, it was this one. 

The Mountview Middle School in the town of Holden hoped to fix the spelling mistake promptly before it made international news; however, due to bad weather, it’s been over two weeks, and the writing still reads ‘shcool’. 

How embarrassing. 

Instead of setting fire to the entire town to escape humiliation, the school embraced the typo and temporarily changed the sign in front of the entrance to read, ‘Mountview Middle Shcool’.

They may not receive full marks for accuracy, but they get full marks for being good sports about it. 

