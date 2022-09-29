The Project

New Adelaide City Footpath To Be Torn Up And Relaid Because It’s The Wrong Shade Of Grey

An Adelaide city footpath that was recently installed will be ripped and replaced because it is the wrong shade of grey.

The Advertiser reported that Adelaide City Council would redo the footpath, which cost $5 million, along one section of Bentham Street.

However, the cost of the new path will not be covered by the taxpayer, as the fault was with the concrete mix sent by the supplier.

Mark Groudge, the council’s associate director of infrastructure, said the work to replace the footpath would begin next week, The Advertiser reported.

“As part of quality controls, the contractor identified the wrong product was laid for the pavement and is in the process of rectifying this,” Goudge said.

“There will be no additional cost to the City of Adelaide after the concrete plant supplied the wrong mix of aggregate. The contractor will resolve costs with the supplier.”

However, City of Adelaide South Ward councillor Alex Hyde told The Advertiser it was “incredibly frustrating” that a newly-laid path was being ripped up.

“This project (Market to Riverbank link) has been dragging on for many years now, and once again local businesses are going to have to endure this,” he said.

“Grey is grey; just get it done.”

