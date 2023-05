Woolworths and the Royal Australian Mint have teamed up to release the limited edition coins to celebrate the 100th year Vegemite has been on sale.

Three million coins will be available for customers, with the new design going into circulation over three weeks.

Royal Australian Mint designer Aaron Baggio has designed the coins and each of them has a unique illustration celebrating vegemite.

There are three designs, each with a different coloured circle of yellow, red and black.