The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

New $2 Coin Could Be Worth Thousands Due To Its Rarity

New $2 Coin Could Be Worth Thousands Due To Its Rarity

A $2 coin that was only released last week could fetch up to $1200 due to its rarity.

The Royal Australian Mint released two commemorative coins to mark 50 years since Australia’s involvement in the Vietnam War.

Both coins have the words ‘Vietnam War’ printed on them and feature a picture of a helicopter.

One is made of the same traditional gold colour of Australian $2 coins and was minted 80,000 times.

However, the second, which is a silver colour, was only minted 500 times. Due to this small number, it could be worth up to $1200, according to a coin expert.

“The first reason for the hype of this coin is that it is the first silver version of a coloured two coin and will most likely be the only version that will feature the Queen’s effigy,” Joel Kandiah told Seven News.

Because they are commemorative coins, they will not be entered into circulation and must be purchased.

Image: Getty/Royal Australian Mint

Outback Town Will Be Auctioning Off Houses For As Little As $5000 To Recover Unpaid Council Rates
NEXT STORY

Outback Town Will Be Auctioning Off Houses For As Little As $5000 To Recover Unpaid Council Rates

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Outback Town Will Be Auctioning Off Houses For As Little As $5000 To Recover Unpaid Council Rates

    Outback Town Will Be Auctioning Off Houses For As Little As $5000 To Recover Unpaid Council Rates

    South Australian outback town, Coober Pedy, will be auctioning off over a dozen properties in a bid to regain unpaid council rates.
    Father Bob Maguire Dies Aged 88

    Father Bob Maguire Dies Aged 88

    Father Bob Maguire, known as the “people’s priest”, has died aged 88.
    NSW To Close All COVID-19 PCR Clinics Within Weeks

    NSW To Close All COVID-19 PCR Clinics Within Weeks

    Every COVID-19 PCR testing clinic in NSW will close within weeks, with the millions of dollars saved redirected to other areas of the health system.
    Comedian Barry Humphries Readmitted To Hospital Following Complications From Hip Surgery

    Comedian Barry Humphries Readmitted To Hospital Following Complications From Hip Surgery

    Comedian Barry Humphries is in hospital after having complications following hip surgery.
    Netflix Announces Wider Rollout Of Its New Password-Sharing Crackdown Feature, Coming Later This Year

    Netflix Announces Wider Rollout Of Its New Password-Sharing Crackdown Feature, Coming Later This Year

    Netflix has announced it is preparing for a wider rollout of its password crackdown feature in the coming months.