New $2 Coin Could Be Worth Thousands Due To Its Rarity

The Royal Australian Mint released two commemorative coins to mark 50 years since Australia’s involvement in the Vietnam War.

Both coins have the words ‘Vietnam War’ printed on them and feature a picture of a helicopter.

One is made of the same traditional gold colour of Australian $2 coins and was minted 80,000 times.

However, the second, which is a silver colour, was only minted 500 times. Due to this small number, it could be worth up to $1200, according to a coin expert.

“The first reason for the hype of this coin is that it is the first silver version of a coloured two coin and will most likely be the only version that will feature the Queen’s effigy,” Joel Kandiah told Seven News.

Because they are commemorative coins, they will not be entered into circulation and must be purchased.

Image: Getty/Royal Australian Mint