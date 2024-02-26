The Project

Network 10 Colleagues Of Jesse Baird Establish GoFundMe Page

Network 10 colleagues of Jesse Baird have set up a GoFundMe Page in honour of their former television presenter.

Baird and his boyfriend, Luke Davies, were allegedly murdered last week, with police still searching for their bodies.

The former colleagues of Baird, who worked as a presenter on Totally Wild and Studio 10, have established a GoFundMe page with the blessing of his family, hoping to raise $20,000.

"Jesse was loved beyond measure in so many different circles - his Totally Wild fam, his Studio 10 fam, his AFL fam and so so many more," the fundraiser said.

"We are all heartbroken but can't begin to imagine the pain his immediate family is enduring.

"They have graciously agreed to let us start this fundraiser and will donate most funds to charities in Jesse's honour.

"Thank you for your help to meet our goal as we strive to do any small thing we can to get through this and help his family through it.

"Team Studio 10. X"

NSW Police on Monday detailed the great lengths Beaumont Lamarre-Condon allegedly took to cover up the murders of Baird, 26, and Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies, 29, a week ago.

It came as efforts to find the couple's bodies led to police divers scouring dams at Bungonia, an area near Goulburn and almost 200 km southeast of Sydney.

"It's our number-one priority to try and locate Jesse and Luke to give the family some solace," Deputy Commissioner David Hudson told reporters.

Officers were pointed to the Southern Tablelands property after discovering "an innocent agent" travelled there on Wednesday afternoon with Lamarre-Condon in a hired van.

With AAP.

