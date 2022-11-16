The Project

Netherlands Bans The Sale Of Laughing Gas Over Concerns For Health And Road Safety

The Netherlands has banned the sale of laughing gas, also known as nitrous oxide, from next year.

The move by the Dutch government comes as concern grows about health and road safety risks posed by the increasing use of laughing gas.

The sale, import and possession of laughing gas will be banned in the Netherlands from January 1, 2023. Exceptions will be made for medical use and in the food industry.

Nitrous oxide has become increasingly popular as a recreational drug in the Netherlands, with one in 50 Dutch adults having taken the drug in 2020, according to research by the Trimbos Institute.

The growing use of the drug by 12- to 14-year-olds is also a cause for concern from the government.

Maarten Van Ooijen, Dutch state secretary for health, said the drug was linked to “terrible” road incidents involving victims who do not use nitrous oxide and had “enormous health risks”.

According to Dutch police, there were almost 1,800 road accidents in the three-year period until October 2021 involving nitrous oxide, 63 of which were fatal.

Robert Riezebos, a cardiologist at the Greater Amsterdam city hospital, told the local newspaper Het Parool of the 20 young patients he had treated suffering major health issues.

Heart attacks and pulmonary embolisms were common, as well as a woman who had to have her leg amputated after complications.

“The nitrous oxide ban should come into effect as soon as possible, rather yesterday than today,” he said.

