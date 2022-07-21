Netflix's Subtitles Get Audience Praise For Being Uncomfortably Descriptive

Fans have been treated to a new dimension of gore and squeamishness due to the team's thoughtful and innovative closed captioning of the hit show, taking the genre to places previous shows have perhaps only achieved visually.

While anyone who chooses to view with subtitles on will be appalled and delighted in equal parts, it’s the deaf and hard of hearing communities that are most pleased with the show's efforts to add to the viewer experience in such a unique and immersive way.

With captions coining terms like “wetly” and “moistly squelching”, viewers are being elevated to new heights of discomfort and seemingly torn between turning the subtitles off or enduring/enjoying the show with them.

As the conversation around it grows, I kind of hope they revisit season one and invert the captions in the scenes for “the upside down”. Or perhaps just caption Will’s haircut as “sits bowly”.