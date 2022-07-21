The Project

Netflix's Subtitles Get Audience Praise For Being Uncomfortably Descriptive

Netflix are being praised for their uncomfortably descriptive subtitles in the hit show Stranger Things.

Fans have been treated to a new dimension of gore and squeamishness due to the team's thoughtful and innovative closed captioning of the hit show, taking the genre to places previous shows have perhaps only achieved visually. 

While anyone who chooses to view with subtitles on will be appalled and delighted in equal parts, it’s the deaf and hard of hearing communities that are most pleased with the show's efforts to add to the viewer experience in such a unique and immersive way. 

With captions coining terms like “wetly” and “moistly squelching”, viewers are being elevated to new heights of discomfort and seemingly torn between turning the subtitles off or enduring/enjoying the show with them.

As the conversation around it grows, I kind of hope they revisit season one and invert the captions in the scenes for “the upside down”. Or perhaps just caption Will’s haircut as “sits bowly”. 

Flood Warnings For Coming Months Along East Coast With Above Average Rainfall Predicted
Flood Warnings For Coming Months Along East Coast With Above Average Rainfall Predicted

There are warnings of further rain and flooding for parts of eastern Australia in the coming months, with a third successive La Nina weather pattern also likely later this year.
Prepare Thy Fountain Lakes: Kath & Kim Reportedly Filming 20th Anniversary Special

The joker is moi ploise.
A New Video Game ‘Stray’ Has Caught The Attention Of Cats Around The World

Finally, your cat will actually want to spend time with you!
Early Childhood Educators To Strike In September

Early childhood educators will strike on September 7 amid pay disputes and a push for systemic reform.
Rio Tinto Settles On $1 Billion Tax Bill With The ATO

Mining giant Rio Tinto has settled a decade-long dispute with the Australian Taxation Office, resulting in $1 billion of unpaid taxes, one of the largest settlements in Australian history to be paid.