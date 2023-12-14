Netflix’s Most Watched Show For Beginning Of 2023 Revealed As ‘The Night Agent’

In a press release, the streaming platform giant said they will now release engagement reports twice a year.
The ‘What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report’ revealed that ‘The Night Agent’ was the most-watched show with 812 million hours viewed.
This was followed by Ginny and Georgia Season 2 with 665.1 million hours, and The Glory Season 1 with nearly 622.3 million hours watched.
The Addams Family spin-off series Wednesday clocked in with over 507 million hours viewed, after it premiered in November of 2022.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story prequel series was shortly behind with 503 million.
Crime drama You Season 4 came in sixth (440.6 million), La Reina del Sur Season 3 in seventh (429.6 million) and Outer Banks season 3 came eighth (402.5 million).
Ginny and Georgia season 1 was the ninth most-watched with 302.1 million hours watched, while Arnold Schwarznegger’s FUBAR placed tenth with 266.2 million hours watched.
