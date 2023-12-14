The Project

Netflix’s Most Watched Show For Beginning Of 2023 Revealed As ‘The Night Agent’

Netflix has released its first engagement report, revealing that FBI thriller ‘The Night Agent’ was the streaming platform’s most-watched TV show for the first half of 2023.

In a press release, the streaming platform giant said they will now release engagement reports twice a year.

The ‘What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report’ revealed that ‘The Night Agent’ was the most-watched show with 812 million hours viewed.

This was followed by Ginny and Georgia Season 2 with 665.1 million hours, and The Glory Season 1 with nearly 622.3 million hours watched.

The Addams Family spin-off series Wednesday clocked in with over 507 million hours viewed, after it premiered in November of 2022.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story prequel series was shortly behind with 503 million.

Crime drama You Season 4 came in sixth (440.6 million), La Reina del Sur Season 3 in seventh (429.6 million) and Outer Banks season 3 came eighth (402.5 million).

Ginny and Georgia season 1 was the ninth most-watched with 302.1 million hours watched, while Arnold Schwarznegger’s FUBAR placed tenth with 266.2 million hours watched.

Netflix’s Most Watched TV Shows January-June 2023:

  1. The Night Agent - season 1
  2. Ginny and Georgia - season 2
  3. The Glory - season 1
  4. Wednesday - season 1
  5. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
  6. You - season 4
  7. La Reina del Sur - season 3
  8. Outer Banks - season 3
  9. Ginny and Georgia - season 1
  10. FUBAR - season 1
