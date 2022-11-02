The Project

Netflix's Heartstopper Actor, Kit Connor, Forced To Reveal Sexuality Due To Twitter Trolls

Twitter users accused the 18-year-old actor of 'Queerbaiting’ in his role in Netflix's 'Heartstopper'. He claims he was forced to address the accusations despite wanting to keep his sexuality private.

Heartstopper star Kit Connor has revealed on Twitter that he is bisexual, stating he has been forced to "out himself".

The English actor posted: "I'm bi. Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye."

Connor plays the character Nick in the hit Netflix love story about two teenage boys.

He has previously spoken about social media users "pressuring us to come out when maybe we're not ready".

On Twitter, some social media users had accused Connor of "queerbaiting" after he was seen holding hands with actress Maia Reficco, his female co-star in indie film A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow.

Queerbaiting refers to when someone claims or implies to be a part of the LGBTIQA+ community, sometimes for publicity or 'clout', when they are not.

Fans, co-stars and other actors were quick to rally around the young actor with support.

One fan wrote: "This is overdue but it has to be said. The Heartstopper cast are not your friends or your family. You don't know them. You just don't. You are not entitled to personal information about them to gratify yourself. You aren't entitled to anything about their life. Nothing."

Hygiene Expert Reveals That Showering Every Day Is “Really Not Important”

