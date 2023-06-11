The Project

Netflix Sees Massive Spike In Sign-Ups Following Password Sharing Crackdown

The long-dreaded password-sharing crackdown from Netflix came into effect recently and seems to have paid off for the streaming giant.

Netflix received major backlash worldwide after they announced they would crack down on password sharing.

The new rules stipulated that anyone outside of the account holder’s home would be blocked from using the account unless the account holder paid an extra $7.99 a month.

It has been reported by Variety that Netflix had 73,000 new users sign up in the US between May 25-28, making it a whopping 102 per cent increase on the previous 60 days. This also made it the streaming platform’s largest number of signups since 2019.

“It’s why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV programmes – so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you’re watching with, there’s always something satisfying to watch on Netflix,” Netflix explained in a statement last month.

Recycling May Be Emitting More Microplastics Into The Environment And Harming Our Health

